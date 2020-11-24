In the latest trading session, 2,216,705 Just Energy Group Inc.(NYSE:JE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.26 changing hands around $0.25 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $251.31 Million. JE’s current price is a discount, trading about -1681.75% off its 52-week high of $93.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.27, which suggests the current value is an impressive 18.82% up since then. When we look at Just Energy Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.86 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.87 Million.

Analysts give the Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended JE as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Just Energy Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.15.

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) trade information

Instantly JE is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 4.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.46-4 on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 4.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.91%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) is -0.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 261.55 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 91.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.81, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JE’s forecast low is $7.62 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +52.09% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 44.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Just Energy Group Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -65.18% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Just Energy Group Inc. will rise +162.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -86.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.1% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $873.77 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Just Energy Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 01, 2018 will be $701.54 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $745.61 Million and $667.23 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Just Energy Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -41.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.79% of Just Energy Group Inc. shares while 16.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.56%. There are 49 institutions holding the Just Energy Group Inc. stock share, with PenderFund Capital Management Limited the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.05% of the shares, roughly 2.91 Million JE shares worth $15.15 Million.

Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.23% or 2.51 Million shares worth $13.09 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and Schwab Capital Trust-Schwab Fundamental Int’l Small Co Index Fund. With 274993 shares estimated at $3.24 Million under it, the former controlled 0.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Capital Trust-Schwab Fundamental Int’l Small Co Index Fund held about 0.45% of the shares, roughly 214.91 Thousand shares worth around $2.53 Million.

