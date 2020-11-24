In the latest trading session, 28,025,926 Jumia Technologies AG(NYSE:JMIA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $30.14 changing hands around $5.4 or 0.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.44 Billion. JMIA’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.48% off its 52-week high of $31.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.15, which suggests the current value is an impressive 92.87% up since then. When we look at Jumia Technologies AG’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.38 Million.

Analysts give the Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended JMIA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Jumia Technologies AG’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.55.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Instantly JMIA is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 21.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $31.19- on Monday, Nov 23 added 3.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.48%, with the 5-day performance at 0.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) is 0.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.34 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.35 days.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Jumia Technologies AG share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +550.97% over the past 6 months, a -37.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.3%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Jumia Technologies AG will drop -14.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -44.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.4% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $50.25 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Jumia Technologies AG’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $45.09 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $54.66 Million and $33.19 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 35.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Jumia Technologies AG earnings to increase by 10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored