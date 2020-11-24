In the latest trading session, 4,970,117 JOYY Inc.(NASDAQ:YY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s most recent per share price at $88.5 changing hands around $3.28 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.17 Billion. YY’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.27% off its 52-week high of $108.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $41.33, which suggests the current value is an impressive 53.3% up since then. When we look at JOYY Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 Million.

Analysts give the JOYY Inc. (YY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended YY as a Hold, 21 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. JOYY Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.26.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) trade information

Instantly YY is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 3.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $108.21 on Tuesday, Nov 17 added 18.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.68%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) is 0.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.61 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.86 days.

JOYY Inc. (YY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the JOYY Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +43.34% over the past 6 months, a -1.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for JOYY Inc. will rise +32.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 68.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $986.35 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that JOYY Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $924.22 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $1.09 Billion and $1.02 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.4%. The 2020 estimates are for JOYY Inc. earnings to increase by 70.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.65% per year.

YY Dividends

JOYY Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around November 16, 2020, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 1.46% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 1.24.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.38% of JOYY Inc. shares while 73.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.96%. There are 395 institutions holding the JOYY Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.23% of the shares, roughly 3.49 Million YY shares worth $281.56 Million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.81% or 3.29 Million shares worth $265.49 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Fundamental Investors Inc and New World Fund, Inc. With 1363466 shares estimated at $109.99 Million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held about 2.11% of the shares, roughly 1.02 Million shares worth around $82.28 Million.

