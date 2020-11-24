In the latest trading session, 2,313,815 Two Harbors Investment Corp.(NYSE:TWO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.77. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.62 changing hands around $0.09 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.82 Billion. TWO’s current price is a discount, trading about -139.43% off its 52-week high of $15.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.25, which suggests the current value is an impressive 66.01% up since then. When we look at Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.23 Million.

Analysts give the Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended TWO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.25.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) trade information

Instantly TWO is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.73-2 on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 2.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.55%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) is 0.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.3 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.55, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.06% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TWO’s forecast low is $6 with $7.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +9.52% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -9.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $60.26 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $56.06 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $71.15 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -15.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.3%. The 2020 estimates are for Two Harbors Investment Corp. earnings to increase by 274%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -10.6% per year.

TWO Dividends

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 03 – February 08, 2021, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 8.93% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.56. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 12.17%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.94% of Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares while 62.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.56%. There are 349 institutions holding the Two Harbors Investment Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.39% of the shares, roughly 25.71 Million TWO shares worth $130.84 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.98% or 24.57 Million shares worth $125.04 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 7816378 shares estimated at $39.39 Million under it, the former controlled 2.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.51% of the shares, roughly 6.86 Million shares worth around $34.56 Million.

