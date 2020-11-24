In the latest trading session, 85,326,789 Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTNP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.18 changing hands around -$0.02 or -0.1% at last look, the market valuation stands at $36.2 Million. TTNP’s current price is a discount, trading about -205.56% off its 52-week high of $0.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.09, which suggests the current value is an impressive 50% up since then. When we look at Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 154.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.16 Million.

Analysts give the Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TTNP as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) trade information

Although TTNP has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -10.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.295 on Friday, Nov 20 added 37.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.05%, with the 5-day performance at 0.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) is 0.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.79 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.8, meaning bulls need an upside of 344.44% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TTNP’s forecast low is $0.8 with $0.8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +344.44% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 344.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.65 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $960Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $1.22 Million and $1.34 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 35.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -28.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.2%. The 2020 estimates are for Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 7.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.08% of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 3.6% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.8%. There are 24 institutions holding the Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.47% of the shares, roughly 4.86 Million TTNP shares worth $803.3 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.58% or 1.15 Million shares worth $190.36 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 1150353 shares estimated at $352.24 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.21% of the shares, roughly 406.52 Thousand shares worth around $93.83 Thousand.

