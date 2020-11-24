In the latest trading session, 12,405,872 Niu Technologies(NASDAQ:NIU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $32.48 changing hands around -$3.25 or -0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.43 Billion. NIU’s current price is a discount, trading about -15.27% off its 52-week high of $37.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.08, which suggests the current value is an impressive 81.28% up since then. When we look at Niu Technologies’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.87 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33 Million.

Analysts give the Niu Technologies (NIU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NIU as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Niu Technologies’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.22.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) trade information

Although NIU has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -9.1%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $37.28- on Friday, Nov 20 added 12.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.81%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) is 0.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 823.1 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 618.87 days.

Niu Technologies (NIU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Niu Technologies share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +209.92% over the past 6 months, a 5% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Niu Technologies will rise +69.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 38.5% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Niu Technologies earnings to increase by 147.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.86% per year.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Niu Technologies shares while 26.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.33%. There are 103 institutions holding the Niu Technologies stock share, with Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.44% of the shares, roughly 3.54 Million NIU shares worth $67.94 Million.

Wellington Management Company, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.93% or 2.56 Million shares worth $49.14 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. With 258976 shares estimated at $4.97 Million under it, the former controlled 0.4% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held about 0.17% of the shares, roughly 108.46 Thousand shares worth around $2.85 Million.

