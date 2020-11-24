In the latest trading session, 23,090,291 Nikola Corporation(NASDAQ:NKLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $29.41 changing hands around $3.03 or 0.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.3 Billion. NKLA’s current price is a discount, trading about -219.59% off its 52-week high of $93.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.22, which suggests the current value is an impressive 65.25% up since then. When we look at Nikola Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 25.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 29.27 Million.

Analysts give the Nikola Corporation (NKLA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended NKLA as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Nikola Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Instantly NKLA is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 11.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $29.49- on Monday, Nov 23 added 0.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.85%, with the 5-day performance at 0.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) is 0.3% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 43.43 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NKLA’s forecast low is $15 with $47 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +59.81% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -49% for it to hit the projected low.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Nikola Corporation earnings to increase by 9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.59% per year.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 63.49% of Nikola Corporation shares while 13.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.38%. There are 251 institutions holding the Nikola Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.22% of the shares, roughly 12.38 Million NKLA shares worth $253.62 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.31% or 5.04 Million shares worth $103.26 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2020 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. With 2612113 shares estimated at $106.6 Million under it, the former controlled 0.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held about 0.5% of the shares, roughly 1.92 Million shares worth around $57.65 Million.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored