In the latest trading session, 3,000,317 Luokung Technology Corp.(NASDAQ:LKCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.5 changing hands around $0.09 or 0.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $100.66 Million. LKCO’s current price is a discount, trading about -250% off its 52-week high of $1.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.34, which suggests the current value is an impressive 32% up since then. When we look at Luokung Technology Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 533.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 560.2 Million.

Analysts give the Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended LKCO as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Luokung Technology Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) trade information

Instantly LKCO is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 21.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.55 on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 10.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.7%, with the 5-day performance at 0.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) is -0.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 456.74 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.82 days.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.2%. The 2020 estimates are for Luokung Technology Corp. earnings to decrease by -162%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.38% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares while 10.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.93%. There are 10 institutions holding the Luokung Technology Corp. stock share, with Sicart Associates LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.09% of the shares, roughly 4.21 Million LKCO shares worth $2.07 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.22% or 441.3 Thousand shares worth $217.47 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 185822 shares estimated at $81.76 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 91.8 Thousand shares worth around $43.68 Thousand.

