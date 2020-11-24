In the latest trading session, 1,388,031 LiveXLive Media, Inc.(NASDAQ:LIVX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.24 changing hands around $0.12 or 0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $160.85 Million. LIVX’s current price is a discount, trading about -118.3% off its 52-week high of $4.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.72, which suggests the current value is an impressive 67.86% up since then. When we look at LiveXLive Media, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 771.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 669.85 Million.

Analysts give the LiveXLive Media, Inc. (LIVX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended LIVX as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. LiveXLive Media, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) trade information

Instantly LIVX is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 5.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.27-1 on Monday, Nov 23 added 1.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.45%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) is 0.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.69 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.81, meaning bulls need an upside of 159.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LIVX’s forecast low is $4 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +212.5% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 78.57% for it to hit the projected low.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (LIVX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LiveXLive Media, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -25.58% over the past 6 months, a -27.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for LiveXLive Media, Inc. will rise +26.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 62.9% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -25.4%. The 2020 estimates are for LiveXLive Media, Inc. earnings to increase by 4.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.61% of LiveXLive Media, Inc. shares while 44.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.09%. There are 89 institutions holding the LiveXLive Media, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 19.26% of the shares, roughly 10.03 Million LIVX shares worth $26.04 Million.

RHO Capital Partners Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.15% or 3.72 Million shares worth $13.48 Million as of Jun 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2020 were Fidelity Puritan Fund Inc and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 9908282 shares estimated at $26.75 Million under it, the former controlled 19.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.71% of the shares, roughly 890.89 Thousand shares worth around $2.31 Million.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored