In the latest trading session, 1,509,924 Evogene Ltd.(NASDAQ:EVGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.17 changing hands around $0.34 or 0.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $101.97 Million. EVGN’s current price is a discount, trading about -67.19% off its 52-week high of $5.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.75, which suggests the current value is an impressive 76.34% up since then. When we look at Evogene Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 Million.

Analysts give the Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended EVGN as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Evogene Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) trade information

Instantly EVGN is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 12.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.35-5 on Monday, Nov 23 added 5.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.09%, with the 5-day performance at 0.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) is 0% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 270.36 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 255.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, meaning bulls need an upside of 152.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EVGN’s forecast low is $8 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +152.37% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 152.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.9 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Evogene Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 01, 2018 will be $1.9 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $721Million and $1.18 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 163.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 61.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Evogene Ltd. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.12% of Evogene Ltd. shares while 23.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.27%. There are 22 institutions holding the Evogene Ltd. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 12.98% of the shares, roughly 4.62 Million EVGN shares worth $18.29 Million.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.75% or 2.76 Million shares worth $10.92 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Ivy Science & Technology Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. With 2620002 shares estimated at $2.62 Million under it, the former controlled 7.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held about 1.3% of the shares, roughly 462.55 Thousand shares worth around $481.24 Thousand.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored