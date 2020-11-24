In the latest trading session, 303,000,000 DPW Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:DPW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.56. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.19 changing hands around $5.06 or 2.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $107.66 Million. DPW’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.29% off its 52-week high of $7.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the current value is an impressive 92.63% up since then. When we look at DPW Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.11 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.94 Million.

Analysts give the DPW Holdings, Inc. (DPW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended DPW as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. DPW Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW) trade information

Instantly DPW is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 237.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.93-9 on Monday, Nov 23 added 9.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.04%, with the 5-day performance at 3.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW) is 2.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.89 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.48 days.

DPW Holdings, Inc. (DPW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.6%. The 2020 estimates are for DPW Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 94.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.44% of DPW Holdings, Inc. shares while 8.1% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.85%. There are 15 institutions holding the DPW Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Gsa Capital Partners Llp the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.81% of the shares, roughly 298.25 Thousand DPW shares worth $599.47 Thousand.

ExodusPoint Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.35% or 57.36 Thousand shares worth $115.3 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 53961 shares estimated at $132.2 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 17.82 Thousand shares worth around $32.6 Thousand.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored