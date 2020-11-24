In the latest trading session, 4,067,593 The Goldfield Corporation(NYSE:GV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.96 changing hands around $2.69 or 0.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $170.68 Million. GV’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.43% off its 52-week high of $6.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.26, which suggests the current value is an impressive 67.53% up since then. When we look at The Goldfield Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 65.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 89.83 Million.

Analysts give the The Goldfield Corporation (GV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GV as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. The Goldfield Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

The Goldfield Corporation (NYSE:GV) trade information

Instantly GV is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.99-0 on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 0.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.96%, with the 5-day performance at 0.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Goldfield Corporation (NYSE:GV) is 0.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 52.06 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.58 days.

The Goldfield Corporation (GV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 123.7%. The 2020 estimates are for The Goldfield Corporation earnings to increase by 38.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

The Goldfield Corporation (NYSE:GV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.44% of The Goldfield Corporation shares while 38.2% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.18%. There are 50 institutions holding the The Goldfield Corporation stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.73% of the shares, roughly 2.14 Million GV shares worth $9.05 Million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.55% or 1.85 Million shares worth $7.83 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. With 812034 shares estimated at $3.01 Million under it, the former controlled 3.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Series held about 1.98% of the shares, roughly 484.87 Thousand shares worth around $1.89 Million.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored