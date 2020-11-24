In the latest trading session, 1,254,624 International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.(NYSE:THM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.65. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.37 changing hands around -$0.1 or -0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $255.35 Million. THM’s current price is a discount, trading about -65.69% off its 52-week high of $2.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.33, which suggests the current value is an impressive 75.91% up since then. When we look at International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 204.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 488.92 Million.

Analysts give the International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended THM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM) trade information

Although THM has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -6.8%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.52 on Friday, Nov 20 added 9.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.54%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM) is -0.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 687.32 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, meaning bulls need an upside of 264.96% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, THM’s forecast low is $5 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +264.96% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 264.96% for it to hit the projected low.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.6%. The 2020 estimates are for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. earnings to increase by 11.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.55% of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. shares while 88.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.56%. There are 36 institutions holding the International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. stock share, with Paulson & Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 31.77% of the shares, roughly 61.93 Million THM shares worth $82.37 Million.

Sprott Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 31.37% or 61.15 Million shares worth $81.33 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund. With 8516889 shares estimated at $11.33 Million under it, the former controlled 4.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund held about 1.59% of the shares, roughly 3.09 Million shares worth around $5.31 Million.

