In the latest trading session, 1,382,410 Immunic, Inc.(NASDAQ:IMUX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.26. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.86 changing hands around $1.05 or 0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $411.47 Million. IMUX’s current price is a discount, trading about -17.77% off its 52-week high of $23.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.19, which suggests the current value is an impressive 78.9% up since then. When we look at Immunic, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 195.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 437.41 Million.

Analysts give the Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended IMUX as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Immunic, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.61.

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) trade information

Instantly IMUX is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 5.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $21.75- on Monday, Nov 23 added 8.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.05%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) is 0.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 735.18 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 206.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IMUX’s forecast low is $45 with $72 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +262.54% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 126.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 49.8%. The 2020 estimates are for Immunic, Inc. earnings to increase by 88.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.5% per year.

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.17% of Immunic, Inc. shares while 46.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.42%. There are 97 institutions holding the Immunic, Inc. stock share, with Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.63% of the shares, roughly 1.79 Million IMUX shares worth $33.21 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.81% or 996.47 Thousand shares worth $18.5 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2020 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 391300 shares estimated at $6.28 Million under it, the former controlled 1.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.08% of the shares, roughly 224.4 Thousand shares worth around $2.72 Million.

