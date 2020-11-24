In the latest trading session, 1,453,317 Huami Corporation(NYSE:HMI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.61 changing hands around -$1.12 or -0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $846.09 Million. HMI’s current price is a discount, trading about -33.73% off its 52-week high of $18.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.75, which suggests the current value is an impressive 35.71% up since then. When we look at Huami Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 503.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 302.43 Million.

Analysts give the Huami Corporation (HMI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HMI as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Huami Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.4.

Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI) trade information

Although HMI has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -7.6%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $15.84- on Friday, Nov 20 added 14.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.13%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI) is 0.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 875.17 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.89 days.

Huami Corporation (HMI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Huami Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +44.63% over the past 6 months. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Huami Corporation will drop -13%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -12.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $343.65 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Huami Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 01, 2020 will be $346.22 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $266.14 Million and $301.7 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 29.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Huami Corporation earnings to increase by 343.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.99% per year.

Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.82% of Huami Corporation shares while 94.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.93%. There are 88 institutions holding the Huami Corporation stock share, with Wells Fargo & Company the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 53.57% of the shares, roughly 6.16 Million HMI shares worth $79.16 Million.

FIL LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 17.82% or 2.05 Million shares worth $26.34 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Templeton Global Investment Tr-Templeton Emerging Markets Small Cap Fd. With 2119291 shares estimated at $28.78 Million under it, the former controlled 18.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Templeton Global Investment Tr-Templeton Emerging Markets Small Cap Fd held about 6.09% of the shares, roughly 699.91 Thousand shares worth around $8.65 Million.

