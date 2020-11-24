In the latest trading session, 4,504,787 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company(NASDAQ:HOFV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.39 changing hands around $0.04 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $45.51 Million. HOFV’s current price is a discount, trading about -957.55% off its 52-week high of $14.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.09, which suggests the current value is an impressive 21.58% up since then. When we look at Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.95 Million.

Analysts give the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended HOFV as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) trade information

Instantly HOFV is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.4 on Monday, Nov 23 added 0.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.87%, with the 5-day performance at 0.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) is -0.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 597.88 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 202.67 days.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company earnings to decrease by -103.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 84.78% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company shares while 2.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.12%. There are 17 institutions holding the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company stock share, with Staley Capital Advisers, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.79% of the shares, roughly 258.96 Thousand HOFV shares worth $644.81 Thousand.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.43% or 141.44 Thousand shares worth $352.19 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

