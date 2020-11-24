Analysts give the Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ETSY as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Etsy, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.58.

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $160.12, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ETSY’s forecast low is $74 with $178 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +29.98% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -45.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Etsy, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +83.89% over the past 6 months, a 188.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Etsy, Inc. will rise +132%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 300% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 97.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $504.91 Million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Etsy, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $372.57 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $270Million and $220.21 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 87%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 69.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 48.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Etsy, Inc. earnings to increase by 13.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 57.05% per year.

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.65% of Etsy, Inc. shares while 90.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.73%. There are 772 institutions holding the Etsy, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.3% of the shares, roughly 12.99 Million ETSY shares worth $1.58 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.38% or 8.05 Million shares worth $979.11 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3380599 shares estimated at $359.12 Million under it, the former controlled 2.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.35% of the shares, roughly 2.97 Million shares worth around $315.41 Million.

