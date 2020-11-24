In the latest trading session, 875,569 Enservco Corporation(NYSE:ENSV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.04 changing hands around $0.06 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.47 Million. ENSV’s current price is a discount, trading about -186.77% off its 52-week high of $5.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the current value is an impressive 93.63% up since then. When we look at Enservco Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 238.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 402.94 Million.

Analysts give the Enservco Corporation (ENSV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ENSV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Enservco Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV) trade information

Instantly ENSV is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.20-7 on Friday, Nov 20 added 7.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.27%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV) is -0.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.84 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, meaning bulls need an upside of 194.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ENSV’s forecast low is $6 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +194.12% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 194.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.5 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Enservco Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $10.8 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $8.08 Million and $9.39 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -19.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.1%. The 2020 estimates are for Enservco Corporation earnings to decrease by -25.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.74% of Enservco Corporation shares while 27.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.64%. There are 18 institutions holding the Enservco Corporation stock share, with Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.56% of the shares, roughly 1.21 Million ENSV shares worth $2.75 Million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.6% or 465Thousand shares worth $1.06 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 450210 shares estimated at $1.16 Million under it, the former controlled 0.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.43% of the shares, roughly 330Thousand shares worth around $853.87 Thousand.

