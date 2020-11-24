In the latest trading session, 5,003,527 Diamondback Energy, Inc.(NASDAQ:FANG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.54. With the company’s most recent per share price at $44.49 changing hands around $4.65 or 0.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.03 Billion. FANG’s current price is a discount, trading about -117.85% off its 52-week high of $96.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.55, which suggests the current value is an impressive 67.3% up since then. When we look at Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.38 Million.

Analysts give the Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 34 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended FANG as a Hold, 26 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.73.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) trade information

Instantly FANG is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 11.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $44.79- on Monday, Nov 23 added 0.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.52%, with the 5-day performance at 0.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is 0.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.32 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.31% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FANG’s forecast low is $35 with $94 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +111.28% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -21.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Diamondback Energy, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +0.43% over the past 6 months, a -56.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -35.5%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Diamondback Energy, Inc. will drop -62.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -42.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -28.3% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $747Million. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $771.64 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $1.1 Billion and $899Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -32.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -14.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.6%. The 2020 estimates are for Diamondback Energy, Inc. earnings to decrease by -81.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.45% per year.

FANG Dividends

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 16 – February 22, 2021, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 3.8% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 1.5.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.94% of Diamondback Energy, Inc. shares while 95.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.02%. There are 670 institutions holding the Diamondback Energy, Inc. stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 12.03% of the shares, roughly 19Million FANG shares worth $572.21 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.79% or 18.62 Million shares worth $560.9 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. With 9182565 shares estimated at $276.58 Million under it, the former controlled 5.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held about 3.8% of the shares, roughly 6Million shares worth around $180.64 Million.

