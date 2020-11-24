In the latest trading session, 3,209,010 Designer Brands Inc.(NYSE:DBI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.29 changing hands around $1.03 or 0.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $599.57 Million. DBI’s current price is a discount, trading about -111.1% off its 52-week high of $17.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.6, which suggests the current value is an impressive 68.64% up since then. When we look at Designer Brands Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.37 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2Million.

Analysts give the Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended DBI as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Designer Brands Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.48.

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) trade information

Instantly DBI is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 14.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.38-1 on Monday, Nov 23 added 1.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.47%, with the 5-day performance at 0.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) is 0.56% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.57 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.69, meaning bulls need a downside of -19.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DBI’s forecast low is $4.3 with $9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +8.56% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -48.13% for it to hit the projected low.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Designer Brands Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +12.33% over the past 6 months, a -358.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -21.7%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Designer Brands Inc. will drop -171.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1000% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -33.6% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.6%. The 2020 estimates are for Designer Brands Inc. earnings to increase by 653.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.68% per year.

DBI Dividends

Designer Brands Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around December 08 – December 14, 2020, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 11.71% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.85. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 5.35%.

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.79% of Designer Brands Inc. shares while 102.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 111.09%. There are 257 institutions holding the Designer Brands Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 16.31% of the shares, roughly 10.54 Million DBI shares worth $57.21 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.08% or 6.51 Million shares worth $35.36 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. With 3621121 shares estimated at $19.66 Million under it, the former controlled 5.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund held about 3.97% of the shares, roughly 2.56 Million shares worth around $13.92 Million.

