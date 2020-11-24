In the latest trading session, 1,544,743 Danaos Corporation(NYSE:DAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.71. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.98 changing hands around -$2.86 or -0.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $245.61 Million. DAC’s current price is a discount, trading about -33.14% off its 52-week high of $15.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.5, which suggests the current value is an impressive 79.13% up since then. When we look at Danaos Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 448.73 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 225.32 Million.

Analysts give the Danaos Corporation (DAC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DAC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Danaos Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.2.

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) trade information

Although DAC has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -19.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $15.95- on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 24.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.31%, with the 5-day performance at -0.2% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) is 0.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 900.26 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DAC’s forecast low is $11 with $13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +8.51% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -8.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Danaos Corporation (DAC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 78.6%. The 2020 estimates are for Danaos Corporation earnings to increase by 361%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3% per year.

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 44.29% of Danaos Corporation shares while 43.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.29%. There are 21 institutions holding the Danaos Corporation stock share, with NatWest Group plc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.15% of the shares, roughly 2.52 Million DAC shares worth $18.47 Million.

No Street GP LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.86% or 1.2 Million shares worth $8.83 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

