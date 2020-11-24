In the latest trading session, 2,807,750 CPS Technologies Corporation(NASDAQ:CPSH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.09 changing hands around $0.69 or 0.29% at last look, the market valuation stands at $41.09 Million. CPSH’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.41% off its 52-week high of $3.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.88, which suggests the current value is an impressive 71.52% up since then. When we look at CPS Technologies Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 980.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 341.08 Million.

Analysts give the CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CPSH as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. CPS Technologies Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) trade information

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.6%. The 2020 estimates are for CPS Technologies Corporation earnings to increase by 82.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.74% of CPS Technologies Corporation shares while 5.9% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.63%. There are 12 institutions holding the CPS Technologies Corporation stock share, with CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.84% of the shares, roughly 245.09 Thousand CPSH shares worth $403.18 Thousand.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.29% or 171.3 Thousand shares worth $281.79 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 109990 shares estimated at $266.18 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.31% of the shares, roughly 41.37 Thousand shares worth around $70.33 Thousand.

