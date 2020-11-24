In the latest trading session, 12,361,128 Ocugen, Inc.(NASDAQ:OCGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.3 changing hands around -$0.01 or -0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $48.17 Million. OCGN’s current price is a discount, trading about -219.33% off its 52-week high of $0.958. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the current value is an impressive 43.33% up since then. When we look at Ocugen, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.05 Million.

Analysts give the Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended OCGN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ocugen, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

Although OCGN has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -4.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.3417 on Friday, Nov 20 added 12.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.43%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) is -0.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.45 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.9, meaning bulls need an upside of 200% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OCGN’s forecast low is $0.7 with $1 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +233.33% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 133.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 50.6%. The 2020 estimates are for Ocugen, Inc. earnings to increase by 89.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.26% of Ocugen, Inc. shares while 13.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.58%. There are 20 institutions holding the Ocugen, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.59% of the shares, roughly 7.44 Million OCGN shares worth $2.31 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.1% or 5.02 Million shares worth $1.56 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 329385 shares estimated at $72.6 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.2% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.12% of the shares, roughly 194.49 Thousand shares worth around $67.72 Thousand.

