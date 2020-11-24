In the latest trading session, 1,069,284 Digirad Corporation(NASDAQ:DRAD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.71 changing hands around $0.36 or 0.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.9 Million. DRAD’s current price is a discount, trading about -226.2% off its 52-week high of $8.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.99, which suggests the current value is an impressive 26.57% up since then. When we look at Digirad Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 423.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 950.08 Million.

Analysts give the Digirad Corporation (DRAD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended DRAD as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Digirad Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) trade information

Instantly DRAD is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 15.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.79-2 on Monday, Nov 23 added 2.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.04%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) is -0.1% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 115.49 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, meaning bulls need an upside of 158.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DRAD’s forecast low is $6 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +195.2% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 121.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Digirad Corporation (DRAD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Digirad Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +21.52% over the past 6 months. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Digirad Corporation will drop -86.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 112.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $33.87 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Digirad Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $29.52 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $36.14 Million and $28.86 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.3%. The 2020 estimates are for Digirad Corporation earnings to decrease by -41.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16% per year.

Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.85% of Digirad Corporation shares while 10.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.61%. There are 14 institutions holding the Digirad Corporation stock share, with Cannell Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.69% of the shares, roughly 175.85 Thousand DRAD shares worth $437.87 Thousand.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.57% or 122.29 Thousand shares worth $304.5 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. With 36396 shares estimated at $101.91 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held about 0.57% of the shares, roughly 26.93 Thousand shares worth around $75.42 Thousand.

