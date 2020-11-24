In the latest trading session, 2,187,972 DBV Technologies S.A.(NASDAQ:DBVT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.73 changing hands around $0.36 or 0.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $296.1 Million. DBVT’s current price is a discount, trading about -394.14% off its 52-week high of $13.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.35, which suggests the current value is an impressive 50.55% up since then. When we look at DBV Technologies S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 316.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86 Million.

Analysts give the DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended DBVT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. DBV Technologies S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) trade information

Instantly DBVT is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 15.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.86-4 on Monday, Nov 23 added 4.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.74%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) is 0.78% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 308.51 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 165.87 days.

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for DBV Technologies S.A. earnings to decrease by -29.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.05% per year.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares while 35.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.17%. There are 49 institutions holding the DBV Technologies S.A. stock share, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 13.3% of the shares, roughly 14.61 Million DBVT shares worth $25.28 Million.

Boxer Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.86% or 7.53 Million shares worth $13.03 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Meridian Growth Fund. With 1396307 shares estimated at $5.74 Million under it, the former controlled 1.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Meridian Growth Fund held about 1.1% of the shares, roughly 1.21 Million shares worth around $5.29 Million.

