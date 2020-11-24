In the latest trading session, 3,462,327 Corsair Gaming, Inc.(NASDAQ:CRSR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $45.32 changing hands around $4.99 or 0.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.17 Billion. CRSR’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.82% off its 52-week high of $45.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.09, which suggests the current value is an impressive 68.91% up since then. When we look at Corsair Gaming, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.62 Million.

Analysts give the Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CRSR as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Corsair Gaming, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.37.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.56, meaning bulls need a downside of -30.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CRSR’s forecast low is $30 with $34 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -24.98% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -33.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Corsair Gaming, Inc. earnings to increase by 38.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.57% of Corsair Gaming, Inc. shares while 91.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.56%. There are 56 institutions holding the Corsair Gaming, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.35% of the shares, roughly 2.16 Million CRSR shares worth $43.44 Million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.13% or 1.96 Million shares worth $39.39 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and ETF Managers Tr-Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF. With 1270063 shares estimated at $25.53 Million under it, the former controlled 1.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF held about 0.18% of the shares, roughly 161.82 Thousand shares worth around $3.25 Million.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored