In the latest trading session, 4,621,709 Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.(NASDAQ:COCP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.05 changing hands around $0.18 or 0.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $69.94 Million. COCP’s current price is a discount, trading about -189.52% off its 52-week high of $3.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.39, which suggests the current value is an impressive 62.86% up since then. When we look at Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 573.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 Million.

Analysts give the Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended COCP as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) trade information

Instantly COCP is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 20.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.06 on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 3.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.06%, with the 5-day performance at 0.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) is 0.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 359.9 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 318.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 352.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, COCP’s forecast low is $4.5 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +376.19% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 328.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. earnings to increase by 13.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.04% of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. shares while 23.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.32%. There are 29 institutions holding the Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 12.78% of the shares, roughly 3.82 Million COCP shares worth $3.56 Million.

Point72 Asset Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.55% or 2.86 Million shares worth $2.66 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 489424 shares estimated at $743.92 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.11% of the shares, roughly 332.28 Thousand shares worth around $505.06 Thousand.

