In the latest trading session, 11,270,748 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.(NYSE:CLF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.07. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.97 changing hands around $1.04 or 0.1% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.37 Billion. CLF’s current price is a discount, trading about -1% off its 52-week high of $11.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.63, which suggests the current value is an impressive 76.03% up since then. When we look at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.86 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.16 Million.

Analysts give the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended CLF as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.39, meaning bulls need a downside of -14.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CLF’s forecast low is $5.25 with $15.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +43.57% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -52.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +82.54% over the past 6 months, a -152.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.8%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will drop -48%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 73.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 152.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.98 Billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $1.51 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $534.1 Million and $324.5 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 271.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 366.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32%. The 2020 estimates are for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. earnings to decrease by -69.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.74% per year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.56% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares while 70.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.84%. There are 408 institutions holding the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 14.74% of the shares, roughly 58.84 Million CLF shares worth $377.78 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.09% or 40.29 Million shares worth $258.67 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. With 24777304 shares estimated at $159.07 Million under it, the former controlled 6.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held about 3% of the shares, roughly 11.99 Million shares worth around $62.1 Million.

