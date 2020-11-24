In the latest trading session, 2,357,226 BIOLASE, Inc.(NASDAQ:BIOL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.88. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.3 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.71 Million. BIOL’s current price is a discount, trading about -220% off its 52-week high of $0.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.21, which suggests the current value is an impressive 30% up since then. When we look at BIOLASE, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.24 Million.

Analysts give the BIOLASE, Inc. (BIOL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BIOL as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. BIOLASE, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) trade information

Instantly BIOL is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.322 on Friday, Nov 20 added 7.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.46%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) is -0.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 494.16 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 220.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.41, meaning bulls need an upside of 370% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BIOL’s forecast low is $1 with $2 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +566.67% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 233.33% for it to hit the projected low.

BIOLASE, Inc. (BIOL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BIOLASE, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -39.05% over the past 6 months, a -67.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BIOLASE, Inc. will rise +20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 78.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -42.7% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.43 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that BIOLASE, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $6.96 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $10.18 Million and $4.78 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -27%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 45.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.2%. The 2020 estimates are for BIOLASE, Inc. earnings to increase by 28.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.63% of BIOLASE, Inc. shares while 11.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.19%. There are 38 institutions holding the BIOLASE, Inc. stock share, with Oracle Investment Management Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.87% of the shares, roughly 1.74 Million BIOL shares worth $478.43 Thousand.

Perkins Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.19% or 1.11 Million shares worth $305.64 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 815191 shares estimated at $377.43 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.2% of the shares, roughly 184.51 Thousand shares worth around $85.43 Thousand.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored