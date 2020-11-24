In the latest trading session, 13,003,386 Bloom Energy Corporation(NYSE:BE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.08 changing hands around $3.41 or 0.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.67 Billion. BE’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.89% off its 52-week high of $23.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $3, which suggests the current value is an impressive 86.41% up since then. When we look at Bloom Energy Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.97 Million.

Analysts give the Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended BE as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Bloom Energy Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) trade information

Instantly BE is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 18.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $22.30- on Monday, Nov 23 added 0.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.96%, with the 5-day performance at 0.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) is 0.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.4 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.83, meaning bulls need a downside of -19.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BE’s forecast low is $8.5 with $24 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +8.7% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -61.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bloom Energy Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +164.75% over the past 6 months, a 106.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bloom Energy Corporation will rise +92.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 85.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $222.64 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Bloom Energy Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $208.8 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $213.8 Million and $156.7 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.4%. The 2020 estimates are for Bloom Energy Corporation earnings to decrease by -6.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25% per year.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.71% of Bloom Energy Corporation shares while 54.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.28%. There are 285 institutions holding the Bloom Energy Corporation stock share, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.02% of the shares, roughly 12.47 Million BE shares worth $224.16 Million.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.66% or 9.21 Million shares worth $165.44 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2020 were Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Communications & Information and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6315681 shares estimated at $98.9 Million under it, the former controlled 4.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.67% of the shares, roughly 2.31 Million shares worth around $25.08 Million.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored