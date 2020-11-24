In the latest trading session, 1,590,216 Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited(NASDAQ:APWC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.57 changing hands around $0.32 or 0.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $35.52 Million. APWC’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.67% off its 52-week high of $2.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.89, which suggests the current value is an impressive 65.37% up since then. When we look at Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 Million.

Analysts give the Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended APWC as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) trade information

Instantly APWC is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 14.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.61-1 on Monday, Nov 23 added 1.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.86%, with the 5-day performance at 0.2% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) is 0.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.85 days.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29%. The 2020 estimates are for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited earnings to decrease by -155.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 75.48% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited shares while 5.3% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.62%. There are 7 institutions holding the Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.27% of the shares, roughly 37.68 Thousand APWC shares worth $46.35 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.24% or 33.63 Thousand shares worth $41.37 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored