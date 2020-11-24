In the latest trading session, 1,558,221 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARWR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s most recent per share price at $59.5 changing hands around -$8.7 or -0.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.12 Billion. ARWR’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.9% off its 52-week high of $73.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.51, which suggests the current value is an impressive 67.21% up since then. When we look at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 984.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 Million.

Analysts give the Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ARWR as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) trade information

Although ARWR has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -12.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $72.50- on Thursday, Nov 19 added 17.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.06%, with the 5-day performance at -0.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) is 0.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.31 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ARWR’s forecast low is $34 with $98 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +64.71% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -42.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +102.55% over the past 6 months, a -57.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.7%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will drop -466.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 215% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 65.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $23.19 Million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $66.44 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $29.5 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -21.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.6%. The 2020 estimates are for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 205.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.33% per year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.67% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 67.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.2%. There are 367 institutions holding the Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 12.28% of the shares, roughly 12.56 Million ARWR shares worth $540.85 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.92% or 9.12 Million shares worth $392.75 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3000000 shares estimated at $129.21 Million under it, the former controlled 2.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.7% of the shares, roughly 2.76 Million shares worth around $119.27 Million.

