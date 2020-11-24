In the latest trading session, 1,087,191 Ardmore Shipping Corporation(NYSE:ASC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.08. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.41 changing hands around $0.37 or 0.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $113.5 Million. ASC’s current price is a discount, trading about -175.95% off its 52-week high of $9.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.61, which suggests the current value is an impressive 23.46% up since then. When we look at Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 392.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 405.66 Million.

Analysts give the Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ASC as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) trade information

Instantly ASC is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 12.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.62-5 on Monday, Nov 23 added 5.8% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.62%, with the 5-day performance at 0.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) is 0.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.02 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ASC’s forecast low is $3 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +75.95% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -12.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ardmore Shipping Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -44.73% over the past 6 months, a -142.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.2%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ardmore Shipping Corporation will drop -387.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -130% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $28.55 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $35.82 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $38.08 Million and $41.53 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -25%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -13.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -65%. The 2020 estimates are for Ardmore Shipping Corporation earnings to increase by 47.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 42.64% per year.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Ardmore Shipping Corporation shares while 87.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.13%. There are 129 institutions holding the Ardmore Shipping Corporation stock share, with Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 11.86% of the shares, roughly 3.94 Million ASC shares worth $14.03 Million.

Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.8% or 2.26 Million shares worth $8.04 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. With 685835 shares estimated at $2.44 Million under it, the former controlled 2.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held about 1.75% of the shares, roughly 582.37 Thousand shares worth around $2.39 Million.

