In the latest trading session, 2,408,691 Amarin Corporation plc(NASDAQ:AMRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.65. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.53 changing hands around $0.07 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.76 Billion. AMRN’s current price is a discount, trading about -476.6% off its 52-week high of $26.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.36, which suggests the current value is an impressive 25.83% up since then. When we look at Amarin Corporation plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.46 Million.

Analysts give the Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended AMRN as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Amarin Corporation plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) trade information

Instantly AMRN is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $5.01-9 on Friday, Nov 20 added 9.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.79%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) is -0.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.78 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11, meaning bulls need an upside of 142.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMRN’s forecast low is $5 with $19 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +319.43% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Amarin Corporation plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -35.92% over the past 6 months, a 100% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.3%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Amarin Corporation plc will drop -100%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 83.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 43.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $171.57 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Amarin Corporation plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $179.53 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $143.28 Million and $137.43 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.3%. The 2020 estimates are for Amarin Corporation plc earnings to increase by 83.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.9% per year.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.03% of Amarin Corporation plc shares while 39.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.99%. There are 321 institutions holding the Amarin Corporation plc stock share, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.21% of the shares, roughly 32.02 Million AMRN shares worth $134.8 Million.

Eversept Partners, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.73% or 10.65 Million shares worth $44.85 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Artisan International Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. With 6468636 shares estimated at $44.76 Million under it, the former controlled 1.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held about 0.93% of the shares, roughly 3.63 Million shares worth around $15.29 Million.

