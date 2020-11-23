In the latest trading session, 12,586,597 Zoom Video Communications, Inc.(NASDAQ:ZM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $439.6 changing hands around $25.31 or 0.0611, the market valuation stands at $125.03 Billion. ZM’s current price is a discount, trading about -33.95% off its 52-week high of $588.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $62.02, which suggests the current value is an impressive 85.89% up since. When we look at Zoom Video Communications, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.83 Million.

Analysts give the Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended ZM as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Zoom Video Communications, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.76.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) trade information

Instantly ZM is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 6.11%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $445.3 on Friday, Nov 20 added 1.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.4609, with the 5-day performance at 0.0893 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is -0.1814 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.56 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.81 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $481.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZM’s forecast low is $315 with $656 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +49.23% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -28.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zoom Video Communications, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +168.05% over the past 6 months, a 611.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.8%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +744.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 333.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 287.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $693.68 Million. 24 analysts are of the opinion that Zoom Video Communications, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44197 will be $729.49 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $166.59 Million and $188.25 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 316.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 287.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. earnings to increase by 628.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.46% per year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.04% of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. shares while 58.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.63%. There are 1112 institutions holding the Zoom Video Communications, Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 7.43% of the shares, roughly 14.46 Million ZM shares worth $6.8 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.56% or 10.83 Million shares worth $5.09 Billion as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port. With 4535751 shares estimated at $1.15 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port held about 1.29% of the shares, roughly 2.52 Million shares worth around $639.17 Million.