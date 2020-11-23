In the latest trading session, 3,515,245 Senmiao Technology Limited(NASDAQ:AIHS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.13 changing hands around -$0.03 or -0.0259, the market valuation stands at $49Million. AIHS’s current price is a discount, trading about -107.97% off its 52-week high of $2.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the current value is an impressive 76.99% up since. When we look at Senmiao Technology Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.11 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.06 Million.

Analysts give the Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AIHS as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Senmiao Technology Limited earnings to decrease by -145.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.07% of Senmiao Technology Limited shares while 0.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.02%. There are 6 institutions holding the Senmiao Technology Limited stock share, with Two Sigma Advisers, LP the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 0.28% of the shares, roughly 121.7 Thousand AIHS shares worth $74.24 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 63.97 Thousand shares worth $39.02 Thousand as of 44103.