In the latest trading session, 34,199,632 Riot Blockchain, Inc.(NASDAQ:RIOT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.81. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.99 changing hands around -$0.01 or -0.0008, the market valuation stands at $305.31 Million. RIOT’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.52% off its 52-week high of $6.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.51, which suggests the current value is an impressive 91.49% up since. When we look at Riot Blockchain, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 30.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.53 Million.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) trade information

Although RIOT has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.08%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.56-8 on Friday, Nov 20 added 8.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.3527, with the 5-day performance at 0.5063 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) is 0.6935 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.1 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.07 days.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Riot Blockchain, Inc. earnings to increase by 76.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.24% of Riot Blockchain, Inc. shares while 12.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.25%. There are 57 institutions holding the Riot Blockchain, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 4.14% of the shares, roughly 2.11 Million RIOT shares worth $5.69 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.52% or 774.3 Thousand shares worth $2.09 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 626101 shares estimated at $1.39 Million under it, the former controlled 1.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.64% of the shares, roughly 327.91 Thousand shares worth around $727.96 Thousand.