In the latest trading session, 3,551,450 Phoenix New Media Limited(NYSE:FENG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.4 changing hands around $0.07 or 0.03, the market valuation stands at $174.98 Million. FENG’s current price is a discount, trading about -40.83% off its 52-week high of $3.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.15, which suggests the current value is an impressive 52.08% up since. When we look at Phoenix New Media Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 793.15 Million.

Analysts give the Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended FENG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Phoenix New Media Limited’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) trade information

Instantly FENG is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 3%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.50-4 on Thursday, Nov 19 added 4% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.2245, with the 5-day performance at 0.4634 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) is 0.6783 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 62.28 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.08 days.

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Phoenix New Media Limited earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.29% per year.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.58% of Phoenix New Media Limited shares while 22.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.3%. There are 36 institutions holding the Phoenix New Media Limited stock share, with FIL LTD the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 5.25% of the shares, roughly 1.74 Million FENG shares worth $2.14 Million.

International Value Advisers, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.11% or 1.69 Million shares worth $2.08 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were IVA Fiduciary Tr-IVA International Fd and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series. With 2338784 shares estimated at $3.46 Million under it, the former controlled 7.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series held about 0.58% of the shares, roughly 190.7 Thousand shares worth around $282.23 Thousand.