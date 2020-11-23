In the latest trading session, 1,591,566 Newpark Resources, Inc.(NYSE:NR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.05. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.6 changing hands around -$0.08 or -0.0476, the market valuation stands at $145.29 Million. NR’s current price is a discount, trading about -300% off its 52-week high of $6.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the current value is an impressive 59.38% up since. When we look at Newpark Resources, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 Million.

Analysts give the Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended NR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Newpark Resources, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) trade information

Although NR has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -4.76%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.7 on Friday, Nov 20 added 5.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.7448, with the 5-day performance at 0.3445 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) is 0.9032 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.94 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NR’s forecast low is $2.5 with $3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +87.5% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 56.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $119.25 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Newpark Resources, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $124.3 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $189.47 Million and $164.55 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -37.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -24.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.8%. The 2020 estimates are for Newpark Resources, Inc. earnings to decrease by -143.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.2% of Newpark Resources, Inc. shares while 82.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.84%. There are 181 institutions holding the Newpark Resources, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 15.36% of the shares, roughly 13.95 Million NR shares worth $14.65 Million.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.02% or 8.19 Million shares worth $8.6 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. With 5584670 shares estimated at $5.86 Million under it, the former controlled 6.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd held about 4.04% of the shares, roughly 3.67 Million shares worth around $3.85 Million.