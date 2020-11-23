In the latest trading session, 3,850,878 Lyft, Inc.(NASDAQ:LYFT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $38.99 changing hands around $0.89 or 0.0234, the market valuation stands at $12.47 Billion. LYFT’s current price is a discount, trading about -39.78% off its 52-week high of $54.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.56, which suggests the current value is an impressive 62.66% up since. When we look at Lyft, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.97 Million.

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

Instantly LYFT is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.34%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $41.41- on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 6.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.0973, with the 5-day performance at -0.0272 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) is 0.4925 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.31 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.31 days.

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lyft, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +17.34% over the past 6 months. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Lyft, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +38.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -71.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -34.6% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 27 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $569.52 Million. 22 analysts are of the opinion that Lyft, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $677.51 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $1.02 Billion and $955.71 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -44%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -29.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Lyft, Inc. earnings to decrease by -258.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.48% of Lyft, Inc. shares while 72.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.36%. There are 491 institutions holding the Lyft, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 13.48% of the shares, roughly 41.61 Million LYFT shares worth $1.15 Billion.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.32% or 22.6 Million shares worth $622.67 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44042 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 15207814 shares estimated at $444.52 Million under it, the former controlled 4.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.93% of the shares, roughly 5.96 Million shares worth around $196.65 Million.