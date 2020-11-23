In the latest trading session, 2,807,498 Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.(NASDAQ:FRSX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.08 changing hands around $0.06 or 0.0588, the market valuation stands at $57.57 Million. FRSX’s current price is a discount, trading about -80.56% off its 52-week high of $1.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.461, which suggests the current value is an impressive 57.31% up since. When we look at Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 839.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 Million.

Analysts give the Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended FRSX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) trade information

Instantly FRSX is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 5.88%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.15 on Monday, Nov 23 added 7.3% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.0252, with the 5-day performance at 0.1527 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) is -0.0129 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 445.71 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 316.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 131.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FRSX’s forecast low is $2.5 with $2.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +131.48% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 131.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. earnings to increase by 34.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares while 1.6% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.6%. There are 7 institutions holding the Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stock share, with Psagot Investment House Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 0.63% of the shares, roughly 328.67 Thousand FRSX shares worth $301.62 Thousand.

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.63% or 328.09 Thousand shares worth $301.08 Thousand as of 44103.