In the latest trading session, 2,019,481 Amyris, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMRS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.61. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.3 changing hands around $0.03 or 0.0132, the market valuation stands at $550.19 Million. AMRS’s current price is a discount, trading about -163.91% off its 52-week high of $6.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.4, which suggests the current value is an impressive 39.13% up since. When we look at Amyris, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.02 Million.

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) trade information

Instantly AMRS is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.32%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.45-6 on Monday, Nov 16 added 6.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.2557, with the 5-day performance at -0.0129 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) is -0.193 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.72 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.19 days.

Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -51.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Amyris, Inc. earnings to increase by 27.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30% per year.

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.25% of Amyris, Inc. shares while 43.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.72%. There are 158 institutions holding the Amyris, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 6.87% of the shares, roughly 16.44 Million AMRS shares worth $47.99 Million.

Farallon Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.85% or 14Million shares worth $40.88 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44073 were Sunamerica Series Trust-SA Columbia Technology Portfolio and Fidelity Balanced Fund. With 7840300 shares estimated at $25.72 Million under it, the former controlled 3.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Balanced Fund held about 0.97% of the shares, roughly 2.33 Million shares worth around $7.65 Million.