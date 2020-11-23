In the latest trading session, 1,344,036 AerCap Holdings N.V.(NYSE:AER) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.44. With the company’s most recent per share price at $37.92 changing hands around -$1.08 or -0.0277, the market valuation stands at $4.92 Billion. AER’s current price is a discount, trading about -71.04% off its 52-week high of $64.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.42, which suggests the current value is an impressive 72.52% up since. When we look at AerCap Holdings N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65 Million.

Analysts give the AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended AER as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. AerCap Holdings N.V.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.94.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) trade information

Although AER has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -2.77%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $41.78- on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 9.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.3831, with the 5-day performance at 0.0452 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) is 0.3117 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.25 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AER’s forecast low is $36 with $57 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +50.32% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -5.06% for it to hit the projected low.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AerCap Holdings N.V. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +24.04% over the past 6 months, a -125.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.4%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. AerCap Holdings N.V. estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -59.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -45.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.4% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.03 Billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that AerCap Holdings N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $1.02 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $1.26 Billion and $1.24 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -18%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -17.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.2%. The 2020 estimates are for AerCap Holdings N.V. earnings to increase by 23.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.5% per year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.27% of AerCap Holdings N.V. shares while 98.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.57%. There are 499 institutions holding the AerCap Holdings N.V. stock share, with AllianceBernstein, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 8.32% of the shares, roughly 10.95 Million AER shares worth $275.84 Million.

Eagle Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.19% or 8.15 Million shares worth $205.26 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Selected Value Fund. With 4989200 shares estimated at $153.67 Million under it, the former controlled 3.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Selected Value Fund held about 3.69% of the shares, roughly 4.86 Million shares worth around $130.9 Million.