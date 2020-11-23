In the latest trading session, 15,238,847 Waitr Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ:WTRH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.9. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.74 changing hands around $0.32 or 0.0936, the market valuation stands at $415.13 Million. WTRH’s current price is a discount, trading about -56.42% off its 52-week high of $5.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the current value is an impressive 93.05% up since. When we look at Waitr Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.16 Million.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) trade information

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Waitr Holdings Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +57.14% over the past 6 months, a -113.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.8%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Waitr Holdings Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +114.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 233.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $51.41 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Waitr Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $55.55 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $43.1 Million and $43.17 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 28.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Waitr Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -84.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.85% of Waitr Holdings Inc. shares while 45.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.23%. There are 140 institutions holding the Waitr Holdings Inc. stock share, with Luxor Capital Group, LP the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 9.17% of the shares, roughly 10.17 Million WTRH shares worth $32.76 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.72% or 5.24 Million shares worth $16.88 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2136937 shares estimated at $5.62 Million under it, the former controlled 1.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.52% of the shares, roughly 1.68 Million shares worth around $5.42 Million.