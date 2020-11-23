In the latest trading session, 11,347,271 Viveve Medical, Inc.(NASDAQ:VIVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.65 changing hands around $0.15 or 0.2876, the market valuation stands at $13.87 Million. VIVE’s current price is a discount, trading about -221.54% off its 52-week high of $2.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.422, which suggests the current value is an impressive 35.08% up since. When we look at Viveve Medical, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 513.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.09 Million.

Analysts give the Viveve Medical, Inc. (VIVE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended VIVE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Viveve Medical, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) trade information

Instantly VIVE is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 28.76%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.68 on Monday, Nov 23 added 5.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.4922, with the 5-day performance at 0.2902 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) is 0.1853 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 305.63 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 60.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.2, meaning bulls need an upside of 238.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VIVE’s forecast low is $2.2 with $2.2 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +238.46% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 238.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Viveve Medical, Inc. (VIVE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Viveve Medical, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -23.7% over the past 6 months. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Viveve Medical, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +94.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 74.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -18.5% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.81 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Viveve Medical, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $1.98 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $1.45 Million and $1.3 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 24.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 51.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Viveve Medical, Inc. earnings to increase by 78.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Viveve Medical, Inc. shares while 1.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.89%. There are 14 institutions holding the Viveve Medical, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 1.19% of the shares, roughly 257.95 Thousand VIVE shares worth $134.78 Thousand.

ETRADE Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.21% or 46.2 Thousand shares worth $24.14 Thousand as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. With 5706 shares estimated at $3.21 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 2.36 Thousand shares worth around $1.33 Thousand.