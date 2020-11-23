In the latest trading session, 2,688,587 VAALCO Energy, Inc.(NYSE:EGY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.75 changing hands around -$0.02 or -0.0113, the market valuation stands at $100.55 Million. EGY’s current price is a discount, trading about -48.57% off its 52-week high of $2.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.7, which suggests the current value is an impressive 60% up since. When we look at VAALCO Energy, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 613.29 Million.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) trade information

Although EGY has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.13%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.83 on Friday, Nov 20 added 4.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.2117, with the 5-day performance at 0.775 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) is 0.8041 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 110.16 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.18 days.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 48.3%. The 2020 estimates are for VAALCO Energy, Inc. earnings to decrease by -102.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2% per year.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.91% of VAALCO Energy, Inc. shares while 44.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.36%. There are 64 institutions holding the VAALCO Energy, Inc. stock share, with Tieton Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 6.84% of the shares, roughly 3.93 Million EGY shares worth $3.93 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.41% or 3.68 Million shares worth $3.68 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1411904 shares estimated at $1.75 Million under it, the former controlled 2.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.3% of the shares, roughly 745.16 Thousand shares worth around $923.99 Thousand.