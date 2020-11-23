In the latest trading session, 8,298,721 Uxin Limited(NASDAQ:UXIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.23 changing hands around -$0.12 or -0.0889, the market valuation stands at $419.96 Million. UXIN’s current price is a discount, trading about -152.03% off its 52-week high of $3.1. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.72, which suggests the current value is an impressive 41.46% up since. When we look at Uxin Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.89 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.39 Million.

Analysts give the Uxin Limited (UXIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended UXIN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Uxin Limited’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) trade information

Although UXIN has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -8.89%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.41 on Friday, Nov 20 added 12.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.4558, with the 5-day performance at 0.1827 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) is 0.0885 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.17 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.94 days.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Uxin Limited earnings to increase by 67.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.09% of Uxin Limited shares while 32.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.11%. There are 47 institutions holding the Uxin Limited stock share, with Warburg Pincus LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 98.42% of the shares, roughly 37.4 Million UXIN shares worth $32.53 Million.

Wells Fargo & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 26.51% or 10.08 Million shares worth $8.76 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44042 were Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. With 3950000 shares estimated at $5.02 Million under it, the former controlled 10.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held about 3.41% of the shares, roughly 1.3 Million shares worth around $1.13 Million.