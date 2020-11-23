In the latest trading session, 1,018,258 U.S. Well Services, Inc.(NASDAQ:USWS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.38 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.0196, the market valuation stands at $28.07 Million. USWS’s current price is a discount, trading about -431.58% off its 52-week high of $2.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.23, which suggests the current value is an impressive 39.47% up since. When we look at U.S. Well Services, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 625.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.79 Million.

Analysts give the U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended USWS as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. U.S. Well Services, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) trade information

Instantly USWS is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.96%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.41 on Friday, Nov 20 added 7.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.7995, with the 5-day performance at 0.151 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) is 0.2258 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 897.33 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 501.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.6, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, USWS’s forecast low is $0.3 with $1 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +163.16% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -21.05% for it to hit the projected low.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the U.S. Well Services, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -4.78% over the past 6 months, a 60.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -24%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. U.S. Well Services, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +77%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 67.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -52.2% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $48.15 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that U.S. Well Services, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $58.9 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $92.68 Million and $112.03 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -48%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -47.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for U.S. Well Services, Inc. earnings to decrease by -58.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.35% of U.S. Well Services, Inc. shares while 53.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.64%. There are 32 institutions holding the U.S. Well Services, Inc. stock share, with Crestview Partners III GP, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 28.39% of the shares, roughly 20.38 Million USWS shares worth $5.51 Million.

TCW Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.94% or 10Million shares worth $2.71 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 739453 shares estimated at $360.48 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.48% of the shares, roughly 342.24 Thousand shares worth around $166.84 Thousand.