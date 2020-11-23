In the latest trading session, 2,760,785 Tuniu Corporation(NASDAQ:TOUR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.93. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.41 changing hands around $0.29 or 0.1368, the market valuation stands at $297.32 Million. TOUR’s current price is a discount, trading about -16.18% off its 52-week high of $2.8. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.725, which suggests the current value is an impressive 69.92% up since. When we look at Tuniu Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 537.86 Million.

Analysts give the Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TOUR as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Tuniu Corporation’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) trade information

Instantly TOUR is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 13.68%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.80-1 on Friday, Nov 20 added 13.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.0437, with the 5-day performance at 0.5449 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) is 1.114 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 155.6 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.29 days.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $24.95 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Tuniu Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending 43983 will be $5.07 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current quarter a year ago was $64.13 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -61.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.5%. The 2020 estimates are for Tuniu Corporation earnings to decrease by -280.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.01% per year.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.64% of Tuniu Corporation shares while 10.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.91%. There are 14 institutions holding the Tuniu Corporation stock share, with Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 4.92% of the shares, roughly 6.11 Million TOUR shares worth $7.2 Million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.49% or 3.09 Million shares worth $3.65 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44042 were DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. With 148809 shares estimated at $151.79 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 80.59 Thousand shares worth around $82.2 Thousand.