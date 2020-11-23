In the latest trading session, 1,451,604 T2 Biosystems, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTOO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.75. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.12 changing hands around -$0.01 or -0.0104, the market valuation stands at $164.76 Million. TTOO’s current price is a discount, trading about -106.25% off its 52-week high of $2.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.235, which suggests the current value is an impressive 79.02% up since. When we look at T2 Biosystems, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.7 Million.

Analysts give the T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended TTOO as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. T2 Biosystems, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) trade information

Although TTOO has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.04%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.19 on Thursday, Nov 19 added 6.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.0497, with the 5-day performance at -0.0577 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) is -0.164 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.14 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.22, meaning bulls need an upside of 187.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TTOO’s forecast low is $2.5 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +257.14% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 123.21% for it to hit the projected low.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the T2 Biosystems, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +43.04% over the past 6 months. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. T2 Biosystems, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +75.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 72.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 132% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.03 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that T2 Biosystems, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $9.63 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $3.07 Million and $2.63 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 194.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 266.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.7%. The 2020 estimates are for T2 Biosystems, Inc. earnings to decrease by -2.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.81% of T2 Biosystems, Inc. shares while 12.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.36%. There are 67 institutions holding the T2 Biosystems, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 3.63% of the shares, roughly 5.36 Million TTOO shares worth $7.3 Million.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.95% or 4.36 Million shares worth $5.93 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3158573 shares estimated at $4.01 Million under it, the former controlled 2.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.85% of the shares, roughly 1.26 Million shares worth around $1.6 Million.